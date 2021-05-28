Legoland California Resort just got more awesome with the opening of The Lego Movie World!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Streamers filled the air, sparklers burst into the sky and entertainers packed the stage as LEGOLAND® California Resort President Kurt Stocks and two junior Resort ambassadors announced THE LEGO® MOVIE™ WORLD was officially open to guests at LEGOLAND California Resort. Based on the blockbuster films The LEGO® Movie™ and The LEGO® Movie™ 2: The Second Part, the new land fully immerses guests into the LEGO movie universe and places them onto the streets of Bricksburg.

“We are so proud of this land because families aren’t just stepping into another brilliant, LEGO®filled world, but also into a popular world based on the huge film franchise that kids and parents love,” said Stocks. “THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD truly has something for everyone, and we are excited to welcome more guests to experience this new land which takes them from theater to theme park. It will play a key part in boosting tourism locally in Carlsbad and across Southern California.”

We are elated to partner with LEGOLAND California, a leader in kids and family entertainment, to bring THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD to the West Coast,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Global Themed Entertainment for Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “This highly-themed, colorful land is faithfully inspired by the characters, adventures and landmarks made popular in THE LEGO MOVIE films, and we are proud to be extending our reach into another family friendly experience.”

The land is the largest addition in the Park’s history, and features six interactive attractions, including Emmet’s Flying Adventure Ride where kids and families will hop aboard Emmet’s triple decker flying couch for a thrill-seeking adventure. Surrounded by a full-dome virtual screen, guests feel the sensation of flying above memorable lands such as Middle Zealand, Cloud Cuckoo Land, Pirates Cove and the Sistar System. Along the way, riders will see some familiar faces including Sweet Mayhem, a star character from THE LEGO®MOVIE 2: The Second Part. Emmet’s Flying Adventure features cutting edge technology including a 180-degree turn in the ride experience.

In addition to Emmet’s Flying Adventure, kids and families will feel the rush of falling from Unikitty’s Disco Drop and experiencing the many personalities of the fearless feline. The new ride launches guests to the top of Cloud Cuckoo Land, then drops, spins and bounces them back down to earth, creating a thrilling and fun experience.

The adventure doesn’t stop there as guests can explore Benny’s Playship, ride Queen Watevra’s Carousel, create at Build Watevra You Wa’Na Build zone, meet Emmet and all his friends in Emmet’s Super Suite and enjoy tasty themed treats such as Cloud Cuckoo Crepes, Benny’s Rocket Fuel and Everything is Ramen throughout the land. THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD will be included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort. Guests can purchase tickets and reserve their spot through LEGOLAND California’s reservation system for their desired Park visit. For more Resort information, operating schedule and to make reservations, visit: www.legoland.com/california.