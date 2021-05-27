June 2021 issue

  • Universal delivers Jurassic Park: VelociCoaster
  • Amusement Expo International 2021 preview
  • 2021 Golden Ticket Awards to be held online
  • New Funplex lights up Myrtle Beach sky
  • Miler coaster to see new life at Traders Village
  • Wisdom Tornado touches down at Knoebels
  • Martin & Vleminckx constructing new coaster for 2021
  • Paultons Park opens Tornado Alley
  • Lake Compounce celebrates 175 years
  • JRA designs Hongkong Land’s Kidzplorer attraction
  • Fantasy Island’s arcade makeover
  • Attendance down at Florida State Fair
  • Aquatica opens Riptide Racer from ProSlide
  • Gaylord Palms adds Crystal River Rapids
  • Veltmeijer Group finds success during pandemic with Embed
  • Give Kids The World Village golf outing fundraiser
  • Gerhard Klein, of Schwarzkopf and Gerstlauer, passes
  • Staffing shortages plague amusement attractions
  • Amuse Rides refurbishing coasters, attractions
  • 200 attend Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar
  • Ride Entertainment partners with Ecological Laboratories …and more!
