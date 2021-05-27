June 2021 issue
By amusementtoday | May 27, 2021
The June 2021 issue of Amusement Today
- Universal delivers Jurassic Park: VelociCoaster
- Amusement Expo International 2021 preview
- 2021 Golden Ticket Awards to be held online
- New Funplex lights up Myrtle Beach sky
- Miler coaster to see new life at Traders Village
- Wisdom Tornado touches down at Knoebels
- Martin & Vleminckx constructing new coaster for 2021
- Paultons Park opens Tornado Alley
- Lake Compounce celebrates 175 years
- JRA designs Hongkong Land’s Kidzplorer attraction
- Fantasy Island’s arcade makeover
- Attendance down at Florida State Fair
- Aquatica opens Riptide Racer from ProSlide
- Gaylord Palms adds Crystal River Rapids
- Veltmeijer Group finds success during pandemic with Embed
- Give Kids The World Village golf outing fundraiser
- Gerhard Klein, of Schwarzkopf and Gerstlauer, passes
- Staffing shortages plague amusement attractions
- Amuse Rides refurbishing coasters, attractions
- 200 attend Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar
- Ride Entertainment partners with Ecological Laboratories …and more!