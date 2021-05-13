India’s Kingfisher Waterpark, Mandla goes live with Semnox’s Park Solution – Tixera

Semnox is delighted to announce the latest implementation of its Park Solution – Tixera, at Kingfisher Waterpark in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, India. The Kingfisher Mandla group has opted for Tixera suite of products to run the operations for their new 4-acre facility.

The park has strategically opted their operations to involve contactless solutions from Semnox with the implementation of RFID lockers and silicon wristbands. The implementation also involves Semnox’ XCESS readers and Desktop readers for seamless check-ins.

With the increasing need for contactless solutions owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, venues are looking to launch new parks with systems that facilitate minimum physical contact points. Semnox’s new age XCESS readers with full-screen tap area and with support for wireless networks helps customers experience seamless check-ins. The Tripod turnstiles have been effective in controlling the entry of guests into the facility without the need for extra staff to monitor the entry to the parks.

“We understand the solution of Semnox as we worked together in our previous project. Semnox was our first choice as a solution partner for our new park. Semnox being the leader in this segment, are the best when it comes to customer support, the support team is available 24/7 on all 365 days” says Mr. Anand Rai who is an investor in the park.

“We believe that every project is a new challenge, and our focus is to provide the best suited solutions for every need. Keeping this in mind, and with our previous experience working with Mr. Anand and Mr. Aalok of the Kingfisher Mandla group, it has been a smooth implementation for us. We wish them the very best”, says Ashish KS, Group Client Manager, Semnox Solutions.