Illinois’ largest waterpark – Raging Waves – opens for the summer on June 5

Yorkville, Ill. — With sights set on summer family fun, Illinois’ largest waterpark dedicated to family fun for all ages, Raging Waves, 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, is open to the public on June 5, 2021. Guests will be able to experience the new, six-lane mat racing water slide, aptly named Aussie Mat Dash. The first Proslide RallyRACER in Illinois and one of three in the world, the Aussie Mat Dash can be found at the south end of the park, near The Boomerang, Cyclone and the Hungry Croc Restaurant.

Raging Waves’ Aussie Mat Dash is a Proslide RallyRACER attraction that is changing the racing game at water parks across the world. With engineered RallyPOINTS technology, each rider seamlessly speeds through a fast spiral beside their fellow racers and can track their progress as they go in and out of open and closed-slide areas along the way. Designed for riders 42-inches tall or above, the Aussie Mat Dash will feature almost 2,500 feet of combined slides, with each slide being 400 feet in length.

“We are thrilled to invite families back to Raging Waves this summer,” said Randy Witt, Co-Owner of Raging Waves. “Offering guests new and innovative attractions and experiences has always been at the forefront for our team at Raging Waves, and we cannot wait for guests to experience Aussie Mat Dash for the first time this summer!”

Sitting on 58 spacious acres just 45 minutes southwest of Chicago, Raging Waves is the perfect place for a day trip, weekend getaway, birthday party, youth group outing, scout gathering, family reunion, and more. Raging Waves features several family-friendly attractions, including 32 water slides, a huge wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, relaxing lazy river, 43 private cabanas and more.

To ensure a safe and enhanced guest experience, Raging Waves will adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidelines. General admission for Raging Waves is as follows: Adults and Children over 42 Inches, starting at $34.99 and Children under 42 Inches, starting at $19.99.