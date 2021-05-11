Great Pumpkin LumiNights to debut at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia has announced the addition of a new fall event that will bring “larger-than-life” pumpkin sculptures, family-friendly fun and a $700,000 investment to the South Georgia park.

“With Great Pumpkin LumiNights, we are bringing a world-class fall event to Wild Adventures,” said Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing. “Thousands of illuminated pumpkins will come together to create amazing, towering sculptures, and around every corner families will find glowing surprises everyone will enjoy.”

Great Pumpkin LumiNights will feature giant animals made of carved pumpkins, including a spider, a 12-foot giraffe, an 11-foot tiger, an 8-foot alligator and more. Together with decorative lighting and expanded Trick-or-Treating events for kids, Great Pumpkin luminights will transform Wild Adventures to provide a unique fall experience.

“Great Pumpkin LumiNights also represents a significant investment in this park, and our on-going commitment to providing memorable experiences for our passholders and our guests who visit from throughout our region,” said Pearson. “The event will draw hundreds of families to Valdosta and is another step in the direction of making Valdosta a year-round tourist destination.”

Great Pumpkin LumiNights will also be joined by the return of The Pumpkin Spice Festival, a food festival focused on fall’s favorite flavor: pumpkin spice.

“The Pumpkin Spice Festival was a huge hit with our guests when the event debuted last year, and we are excited that it will return to provide delicious treats during the day while Great Pumpkin LumiNights lights up the night,” said Pearson. Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival begin Sept. 24 and continues select days through Oct. 31. The events are included with park admission or a Season Pass. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.