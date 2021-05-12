Gerhard Klein 1941-2021

Long-time former Intamin employee Gerhard Klein (head of vehicle construction)

born on September 04th 1941 unfortunately passed away on May 04th 2021.

He began his professional career at the age of 14 as an apprenticeship in

1955 at the Schwarzkopf company in Münsterhausen.

In 1995, he joined Gerstlauer company as head of vehicle construction.

In 2006, after more than 50 years of professional activity, Intamin

bid him farewell into a well-deserved retirement.

Throughout his entirely professional life, he was solely involved in Intamin’s

leisure industry and especially constructing and building coaster cars,

trains and gondolas for Giant Wheels and various round rides, etc…

He built the very first to the last Schwarzkopf trains and cars for all

coasters delivered by Schwarzkopf.