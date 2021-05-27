Embed provides integrated cashless solutions to Zone Out Arcade, Australia

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is proud to provide integrated cashless solutions to Zone Out Arcade located in Nelson Bay, Australia.

Zone Out Arcade opened its doors to the public on Christmas Eve 2020, in time for the Australian summer school holidays. Proudly family-owned and operated locally, Zone Out Arcade aims to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for the entire family by offering the latest arcade games, including King Kong VR, Jurassic World, basketball hoops, air hockey tables, skill-testers, and a ball drop where players go inside the machine and try to get as many balls into the holes as possible.

Customers visiting this outlet can expect to receive a superior guest experience, thanks to Embed’s integrated business platform that enables business owners to achieve greater operational efficiency while reducing costs and increasing profitability. Fitted with Embed’s self-service kiosk, award-winning smartTOUCH readers, and integrated with Embed’s point-of-sale and PRIZES redemption management system, Zone Out Arcade is equipped with a total integrated solution that works on the ground and is centrally accessible from anywhere, anytime.

“Although there was an ongoing pandemic, we were seeing people come into our venue quite quickly and strongly motivated to have fun with their family and friends. It was a no-brainer for us to embark on this business, and to see the smile on our guests’ faces made it all worthwhile. All these were only possible thanks to Embed. There is no doubt when it comes to card systems, Embed is the best. They make the process easy, enjoyable and ultimately takes the pressure off business owners by providing a reliable system. We’re so grateful for the customer support from Embed, which enabled us to open our premises on time. Embed’s support team has remained constant, efficient, and reliable. We simply cannot fault, and this really sets them apart from any other competitors.” said Emily Pattison, Co-owner, Zone Out Arcade.

“We believe that anything is possible and offer solutions to meet the wide-ranging needs of guests and operators alike. Our ‘customer first’ approach focuses on solutions that enable the optimum guest experience, and it’s the driver behind our development efforts because when the customer thrives, the operators thrive! Helping our customers lower their operating costs while driving higher profit and achieving their business goals is the core of everything we do at Embed,” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Solutions Group.