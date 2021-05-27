Eat or be eaten: new ride and food festival serve up fun at Lake Compounce

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce’s big 175th birthday celebration gets even more massive starting Memorial Day Weekend. Venus Vortex, Lake Compounce’s largest water slide to date, opens for adventurous riders Saturday, May 29. After being devoured by the Venus flytrap-themed thriller, guests can do the dining themselves throughout June at the first-ever Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival, beginning June 5!

Standing six stories above the lake and decked in bright green and yellow with vibrant red teeth, Venus Vortex offers a ride experience never seen before in New England. Resembling the carnivorous mouth of a hungry Venus flytrap ready for its next meal, this slide tempts prey to navigate twists, turns and sudden drops. After journeying through a dark tunnel, riders will experience weightlessness as they suddenly plummet down the near-vertical drop into the jaws of the hungry creature. As the three-person raft slides back and forth in between rows of teeth, you must escape before it traps you inside. Take a big sigh of relief as your raft reaches the final splashdown: you’ve narrowly missed being eaten!

“We can’t wait for the debut of Venus Vortex,” says General Manager Larry Gorneault Jr., Lake Compounce. “This towering thriller expands Crocodile Cove – the largest water park in Connecticut – with a wild ride unlike any other in the region.”

After working up an appetite in the water park, venture over to the new Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival, happening every Saturday and Sunday in June. Enjoy live entertainment and thrill your taste buds with handcrafted menu items created by local chefs, Donte Jones, and Michone Denae Arrington, chefs and co-owners of The Art of Yum in Southington and Waterbury. Stretchy pants will be a must at this new marquee event.

In the festival area, between the Carousel and Down Time, guests will find a welcome center and six booths offering unique themed menu items. Featured selections include mouth-watering BBQ pork sliders, delicious vegan nachos, and The Art of Yum taco – voted Connecticut’s best taco! Plus, enjoy a drink selection sure to please any palate.

More days mean more fun! With a newly expanded calendar, Lake Compounce will now be open daily starting Friday, June 18. Ride Venus Vortex over and over again, and visit Bites and Pints all throughout June with your Season Pass! Two-payment plans start at just $35 a month. Visit LakeCompounce.com to check out the full Bites and Pints menu, take a virtual ride on Venus Vortex, and plan your visit.