Dubai-based children’s play area and cafe chain implements Semnox Cashless RFID System

Dubai-based children’s play area and cafe chain Fiafia has successfully implemented Semnox’s Cashless RFID wristband system, Handheld POS, F&B POS and Inventory Management system for its outlets located at Ferdous and its new facility at DIFC.

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, and as we begin to see light of the day with the vaccination, the industry has been opening up with a more positive outlook. Adhering to the highest standards of safety and security measures, Fiafia is a very sought-after destination for parents to bring their children with utmost confidence. The interactive and engaging indoor play area designed to entertain and educate children, makes the entertainment center chain a very popular and loved destination!

“Our search for the right system to manage the Kids Play area and the cafeteria ended with Semnox. A simple-to-use system, easy metrics and their extensive experience has helped in automating most of our work.” said Ms. Alia Nabooda, Business Owner, Fiafia.

“Fiafia is one of our best Clients in Dubai. This popular children’s play and entertainment Centre chain serves as a perfect venue for the children to learn and have fun at the same time. We implemented a cashless RFID wristband system to fully manage the children’s play area and the cafeteria. I wish Fiafia the very best and we look forward to doing more business with them in future.” said Meghashyam, Client Manager (MEA), Semnox Solutions.

RFID systems and technology has been changing the landscape of the entertainment and leisure industry by enabling cashless operations and streamlined experience for its customers. Semnox’s Parafait for FEC’s has been leading the industry with its innovative, cost-effective and comprehensive solutions, making it an excellent all-in-one solution!