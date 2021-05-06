Dream comes true for Embed & Dreamworld Gamesite, Australia

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is proud to partner with Dreamworld Gamesite to provide their integrated cashless business solution.

Located within Dreamworld Australia, Dreamworld Gamesite operation is equipped with Embed’s self-service kiosk, award-winning smartTOUCH readers, and integrated with Embed’s point-of-sale (POS) and PRIZES redemption management system. This complete integrated solution enables and empowers Dreamworld Gamesite to focus on their guests and run their business with ease, creating a superior, seamless experience for their customers.

“The highly skilled technical team from Embed effectively handled the installation and training remotely with ease, enabling us to kick start our operations on time and without delay for our re-opening.” said Brett Aspel, Change & Implementation Manager, Dreamworld Gamesite.

“We are proud to partner with Dreamworld Gamesite to show what we’re made of and demonstrate the industry’s resilience. Embed’s integrated solutions and services have been created to help our operators take their business to the next level. We remain committed to supporting our industry’s recovery alongside our customers, partners, and friends,” said Daniel Hudson, Global Head of Sales, Embed.