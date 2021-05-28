Dollywood collaborates with Intel to launch exclusive drone light show this summer

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — While Great Smoky Mountains National Park already is well known for its synchronous fireflies, guests at Dollywood can enjoy their own synchronized performance this summer as Intel® Drone Light Shows launches hundreds of drones into the sky for a spectacular nighttime experience. The performances take place each evening during the park’s Summer Celebration (June 25-July 31).

Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights is a multi-sensory drone light show that creates a symphony of light in the sky above the Pigeon Forge park. Representing a true evolution in traditional theme park entertainment, the sensational show uses nearly 400 drones to animate the spectacular Dollywood-exclusive story. The drone performance is integrated into a musically choreographed fireworks show, creating a visual and audial event of epic proportions.

As part of the Sweet Summer Nights experience, a DJ and energetic dancers bring fun to the streets of Wildwood Grove during a 30-minute dance party that ensures every member of the family is on their feet. As the party nears its finale, the celebration takes to the sky as the drones launch into the air for an unforgettable end to the evening.

Intel Drone Light Shows has performed on some of the world’s largest stages, including the Olympics, Coachella, and the Super Bowl. With the ability to create dynamic shapes and animations, each drone serves as a pixel of light that illuminates the night sky. Purpose-built for light shows, each drone is less than a foot in diameter, weighs less than a pound, and can produce more than four billion color combinations. To learn more, visitinteldronelightshows.com. As the name implies, Dollywood’s Summer Celebration is a celebration of family fun and laughter at a place everyone loves. With later nighttime hours, families can ride Dollywood’s world-class roller coasters all day and well into the night. For more information about Dollywood’s 2021 season, operating calendars, and more, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.