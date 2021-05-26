Deno’s Wonder Wheel: 100th Anniversary Season Celebration

Built in Coney Island in 1920 by the Eccentric Ferris Wheel Company and opened for the first time on Memorial Day, Deno’s Wonder Wheel marked the long awaited 100th anniversary in 2021.

Designed during the last pandemic as the perfect social distance ride, with each group riding in their own gondola, Deno’s WONDER WHEEL welcomes everyone to the People’s Playground 7 days a week (weather permitting) starting Memorial Day Weekend.

FREE ADMISSION to the Park with Reservations available at DenosWonderWheel.com. Standby line also available.

“The Vourderis family is delighted to welcome everyone back to Coney Island” says Dennis and Steve Vourderis, owner/operators of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park “and this year we are happy to announce the construction of the newest ride in Coney Island, the PHOENIX is rising – The PHOENIX is a Family Thrill Suspended Steel Roller Coaster taking you 68 feet in the air at 34mph, opening later this season at Deno’s!”

World-Famous NYC Landmark Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park with 21 great rides- best kiddie Park iNYC.

New 7D Dark Ride with cutting edge technology, virtual reality ‘Stop the Zombies”

SPEEDWAY: exciting NASCAR themed remake of the classic Whip Ride to ride w/kids.

SKY FLYER micro coaster for kids of all ages.

JUMP AROUND: the beach buggy fun ride for off road action

AMAZING TWIST- N- SHOUT DROP TOWER: Turns and drops you at the same time! ● “SAY BOO” photo booth: new add-on to the classic dark ride Spook-A-Rama. ● Famiglia Pizzeria, and an Old fashioned Sweet Shoppe.

Proud Home of the “‘Coney Island History Project” (open Memorial Day weekend thru Labor Day)