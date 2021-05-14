COVID restrictions to be eased in Connecticut; announcement made at Quassy

Starting May 19, guests at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark will no longer be required to wear face masks outdoors or practice social distancing as the COVID pandemic has eased in the state. The announcement was made Wednesday at the Middlebury, Conn., park by Gov. Ned Lamont (D) as a regional high school prepared to celebrate its prom night at the lakeside facility. Rides and attractions at the park will also be able to run at capacity when the restrictions are lifted next week. However, face masks will still be required in restaurants and other buildings, according to the governor. (Quassy photos)