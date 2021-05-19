China spins: Loops without an inversion

Maurer Rides and China set an example: In Jiaxing, China’s first spinning coaster with a loop is being built without the passengers going inverted. Upon approaching the loop’s summit, a magnificent view over the Sunac Cultural Tourism City awaits.

The station itself makes visitors soar: the start is at a height of 4.17 m (13.5 feet) and as soon as you get into the four-seater spinning vehicle, you are pulled up a 30° incline to 17.4 m (57.4 feet.) A long right-hand turn takes you to the top. In a long right-hand bend and with a gentle turn of the vehicle, the panoramic view sweeps over the Sunac Cultural Tourism City in the bay of Hangzhou: imaginative buildings, water slides, several lakes, a children’s park, a polar ice world – oops!

Drop into the tunnel

It’s a steep descent, faster and faster, at 70km/h (43 mph) the descent ends in a tunnel. Before it can quite get its bearings, the unleashed vehicle spirals up into the loop – oh no. But, keep your eyes open, instead of headlong rushing, you get another pause to view of the city, and in a moment, it’s back to speeding down, turning and exhaling.

Enjoy. Along the lake it spins and turns thrillingly through a lying figure eight and directly on into a helix – where is right and left? A short orientation occurs before it gets hot again in a steep Immelmann turn (80° banking). Keep cool – until you get dizzy: S-curves embedded in the ground once again bring out everything the vehicle can do in regards to turns. With a slight swing, you go up – too bad – into the station.

Looping principle turned on its head

With the Spinning Coaster – SC3000 NIL, the client Sunac and MAURER Rides present a novelty. NIL stands for “Non Inverted Loop” and turns the inversion principle on its head. The target group is fun-loving passengers who do not dare to ride inverted rides but still expect full coaster thrill. Precisely designed track manufacturing make the innovation possible.

The NIL Spinning Coaster will be a monument at Sunac Cultural Tourism City in autumn 2021 and is scheduled to go into operation in spring 2022. The huge leisure city is being built in Jiaxing, about 100 km (62 miles) southwest of Shanghai. It includes a business district, a hotel and four theme parks: amusement park, water park, children’s park and a polar ice world. The water slides in the water park are already being tested and are to be opened to the first guests in July 2021. The planned opening is at the end of 2022