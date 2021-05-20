Camel Safari’s new experiences, exotic animals

A variety of photogenic animal encounters and tours have been added to Camel Safari’s desert ranch experience. Operating on 176 acres under wide-open desert skies 80 minutes north of Las Vegas, guests can choose from the Feed With A Keeper Safari, Day Glamp Camp Safari and VIP Sunset Safari. In addition, Camel Safari recently welcomed two Bactrian camel calves born in mid-March, as well as two sand cats and two New Guinea singing dogs.

Each safari experience begins with an educational program on the history of camels and camelids at Camel Safari’s picnic tables. Then, guests roam the property on a safari tram ride to see Dromedary camels, Bactrian camels, llamas, alpacas and a zedonk. During several stops on each tour, guests will have opportunities to learn more about the animals, ask questions and come face-to-face with Camel Safari’s ambassador camels.

Guests will also see Camel Safari’s newest exotic animal residents on these tours. Native to the Sahara Desert, Camel Safari’s new sand cats are small, wild cats known for resting in underground dens during the day and roaming the desert at night. Meanwhile, the newly added New Guinea singing dogs are closely related to the Australian dingo and known for their ability to dramatically vary the pitch of their howls.

Throughout the experience, guests can enjoy cold beverages and frozen treats. After each safari tram, guests will return to the property’s picnic area to continue to experience educational encounters with other animals.



THE THREE NEW SAFARI EXPERIENCES INCLUDE:



Feed With A Keeper Safari

For guests interested in up-close experiences with dozens of amazing exotic animals, the Feed With A Keeper Safari offers an incredible outdoor adventure for small children and adults alike. Visitors will accompany Camel Safari’s resident zoologist, Allie Singer, alongside owner Guy Seeklus, on their morning animal feeding duties. This experience accommodates 25 passengers at once or up to 50 guests for private bookings and is offered on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are priced at $99 per adult and $79 per child ages three to 15. This experience is complimentary for children under the age of three. Camel Safari 22 ounce tumblers and adorable stuffed Bactrian camel toys are also available for $14.95 each.



Day Glamp Camp Safari

The Day Glamp Camp Safari is an ideal adventure for the whole family. Groups of up to 10 will enjoy access to their own private safari tram rides as they accompany Camel Safari’s keepers on a tour of the property. Visitors will enjoy animal encounters and educational programs from resident zoologist, Allie Singer, alongside owner Guy Seeklus. Guests are also invited to create camel hair friendship bracelets and other crafts with some of the finest Bactrian camel fiber in the world. This adventure is available for bookings beginning Sept. 1 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Tickets are priced at $99 per adult and $79 per child ages three to 15. The experience is complimentary for children under the age of three. Camel Safari 22 ounce tumblers and adorable stuffed Bactrian camel toys are also available for $14.95 each.



VIP Sunset Safari

On this unforgettable VIP experience, guests will witness a breathtaking desert sunset and rare nocturnal animal encounters. Guided by Camel Safari’s resident zoologist, Allie Singer, alongside owner Guy Seeklus, guests will tour the property by a safari tram ride. Visitors will also enjoy up-close encounters with camels and other exotic animal species. For an additional charge, guests can savor a delicious dinner while enjoying the ranch’s distinctive ambiance. This experience is available Thursdays and Sundays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with exact times subject to change depending on the time of sunset. Group bookings of up to 12 guests are available for $1,000. Camel Safari 22 ounce tumblers and adorable stuffed Bactrian camel toys are also available for $14.95 each.