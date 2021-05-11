AREA15 named Best Immersive Art Experience in USA Today 10best Readers’ Choice Awards

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the dynamic art, events and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, ranks No. 1 in the 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Immersive Art Experience. A panel of industry experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees and then top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels and art museums. Nominees for all categories are chosen editorially by a panel of relevant experts. This award represents the most recent accolade received by AREA15, a collaborative venture between real estate development firm Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios, both of New York.

“We are incredibly honored to hold the title of the Best Immersive Art Experience in North America,” said Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15. “We are proud to introduce the world to something truly disruptive and extraordinary.”

The full list of the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award-winners for Best Immersive Art Experience follows: