Appetize launches new payment technology for sports and entertainment venues, hospitality and restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Appetize is introducing Appetize Payments, an all-in-one solution that combines payment processing services along with Appetize’s best-in-class cloud software. Launched at a time when larger venues and hospitality brands are looking to unify their tech stack, Appetize Payments eliminates the need for expensive third-party services, provides transparency in pricing, and offers a single point of support.

“We launched Appetize Payments due to increasing demand from enterprise customers for a more streamlined and transparent payment solution,” says Appetize Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder Kevin Anderson. “Offering our own payments solution in addition to our industry-leading software suite reduces friction, and will ultimately allow our customers to focus on growing their business. This is an important next chapter in the evolution of our platform.”

Appetize Payments is now available in all Appetize products for multiple industries including sports and entertainment, attractions, food service, education and restaurants.

Appetize Payments benefits include:

Better rates. Eliminates the high cost of third-party fees.

Eliminates the high cost of third-party fees. Transparent pricing. A single report includes merchant services pricing and key business insights to increase visibility and transparency.

A single report includes merchant services pricing and key business insights to increase visibility and transparency. Future-proofed digital payments. All Appetize Payments-enabled software and hardware supports dip, tap, scan, RFID, and NFC functionality, digital currencies/wallets, and the leading loaded value and gift card platforms.

All Appetize Payments-enabled software and hardware supports dip, tap, scan, RFID, and NFC functionality, digital currencies/wallets, and the leading loaded value and gift card platforms. Single point of support. Fast and easy support with one point of contact for all inquiries across payments, point of sale systems, and back of house software, gateway and processor vendors.

Fast and easy support with one point of contact for all inquiries across payments, point of sale systems, and back of house software, gateway and processor vendors. Secure and streamlined platform. Appetize supports PCI validated and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions that allow for a drastically-reduced network scope and security assessment.

“Adopting Appetize Payments allowed us to have an all-in-one solution that conveniently streamlines our payments and software,” says Eric Sanchez, Controller at fast casual restaurant chain Hale & Hearty. “The platform simplifies our support and reporting models, and ultimately, saves us money on every transaction processed since we no longer have to pay a percentage to a third party. We’re excited to continue working with Appetize for many years to come.”

Since the product launch, more than 50% of new Appetize partners have signed up for Appetize Payments, including Hale & Hearty, FC Cincinnati, Allen Eagle Stadium and Hillsboro Hops.

Appetize Payments offers free enrollment in interchange saving programs to reduce card brand fees and in-person installation if onsite assistance is required. There is no long-term commitment or early termination fees, with the goal of taking the pain out of payments for businesses, while improving experiences for customers every day This new offering works with Appetize’s full suite of omnichannel solutions, including point of sale devices, self-service kiosks and handhelds. Management and staff have access to Appetize’s industry-leading Activate software, which allows devices to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers and service modes; Interact, which provides self-service capabilities through kiosks and mobile web; and Connect, a web-based management portal designed to power multi-site operations, giving venues a real-time management, reporting, and analytics platform that can be accessed from anywhere, anytime.