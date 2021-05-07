Silver Dollar City: Announcing two big openings in mid-May

BRANSON, Mo. — With travelers actively seeking great outdoor experiences and adventures, Silver Dollar City’s Bluegrass & BBQ Festival, and the 2021 season for the Showboat Branson Belle, are both opening earlier than originally scheduled. The launch of one of the nation’s premier Bluegrass festival is Thursday, May 13, with the Showboat cruises setting sail Friday, May 14. That’s days earlier for Silver Dollar City, yet two weeks for Showboat Branson Belle.

“The Branson area and Silver Dollar City are finding people looking for entertainment in safety-conscious settings. Many are focusing on experiences that include getting outdoors,” said Tim Stowe, General Manager at Showboat Branson Belle, and formerly a long-time Entertainment Manager of Silver Dollar City. “There is truly demand to enjoy musical performances, variety and good food.”

Silver Dollar City’s Bluegrass & BBQ Opens May 13

Awarded by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) for Distinguished Achievement in festival presentation, Bluegrass & BBQ presents award-winning favorites and rising stars. The 16-day event offers national touring bands on stages throughout the park. The annual Youth in Bluegrass Contest is Memorial Day Weekend with a dozen youthful bands competing for a grand prize.

The spotlight also shines on the City’s famed barbecue, as the park introduces the first ever Bluegrass & BBQ Tasting Passport where guests pick 5 tastes to try parkwide. Meats are smoked on-site for up to 16 hours, and are included in creative recipes such as Smoky BBQ Pork Pizza, Skillets, BBQ Mac & Cheese selections or a variety of stuffed BBQ Waffles Cones, topped off with desserts such as layered Mason Jar Sundaes. Festival runs May 13 – 31.

Showboat Branson Belle Sets Sail, May 14, 2021

All aboard for the Spring launch of the Showboat Branson Belle, a four-deck re-imagining of an authentic 1890s paddle wheeler of yesteryear, celebrating a quarter-century on Table Rock Lake. The Showboat Branson Belle offers Noon, 4:00pm and 8:00pm cruises.

passengers explore the wrap-around scenic decks, enjoy award-winning magician Christopher James & a high-energy variety show with singers, dancers and a live band. Each cruise offers a three-course meal prepared in the ship’s galley. Premium seating with a chef-crafted menu is also available.