Amusement Today will host 2021 Golden Ticket Awards online

ARLINGTON, Texas — Amusement Today Publisher Gary Slade has announced that the 2021 Golden Ticket Awards voting would return to it normal selection of categories and a special presentation event will be held online.

“After an extensive search to find the right location for our annual in-person event, it became clear that our industry is still in recovery mode,” explained Slade. “Our staff thought it was best to hold off on the in-person event for one more year.”

“We are hard at work to get our in-person event back on track in 2022 and hopefully that will be in San Antonio as originally planned for 2019 before the pandemic hit.”

Slade continued, “As parks ramp up for summer operation, recent labor shortages have made multiple shift operation difficult. While industry suppliers have reported strong spare parts sales, new ride sales remain low as our indsutry slowly returns to form.”

Once the 2021 Golden Ticket voting has concluded, Amusement Today will announce the winners via taped programming on the web similar to how the awards were announced in 2020. The National Roller Coaster Museum & Archives in Plainview, Texas, will serve as the backdrop for this year’s winning ticket announcements, showcasing to the industry the progress that has been made on the facility.

The class of 2021 Golden ticket Awards winners will be announced online on Friday, September 9, 2021.

•goldenticketawards.com