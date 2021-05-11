Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure opening May 15th

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure will open for the eighth season under the ownership of the Koch Family on May 15th. The 2021 Season will see the reintroduction of fan-favorites like free soft drinks, free parking, free tubes, and free shows. The Park will also be introducing some exciting new additions including the new Rocket Racer which will be the largest water slide in Alabama, along with other new expansions, renovations, and improvements. Daily Tickets, Season Passes, and more information can be found at AlabamaAdventure.com