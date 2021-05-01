1st Annual Cincinnati/N. Kentucky Give Kids The World charity golf outing

On Monday, May 27, 2021, the Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky chapter of Give Kids The World will host a golf outing fundraiser at Summit Hills Country Club (Crestview Hills, Kentucky).

After serving on the IAAPA-GKTW Sub-Committee together, Walt Bowser (Baynum Painting) and Chloe Hausfeld (JRA) decided this spring is the perfect time for the 1st Annual Give Kids The World Charity Golf Outing.

Hausfield stated: “What better way to support Give Kids the World, a place ‘Where Happiness Inspires Hope’ and bring friends and colleagues from the amusement park industry together again!”

“This is just the beginning,” added Bowser. “We see this becoming an annual event and growing each year.” The outing will feature door prizes and raffles in addition to 18 holes of golf.

Registration is $125/person or $500/foursome. The shotgun start for the four person scramble will be at 4pm at Northern Kentucky’s Summit Hills Country Club. Registration will include golf cart; green fees; beer, soft drinks and water on the course; as well as a picnic style meal at the turn.