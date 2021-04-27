Zoo opens Saturday, April 24 for 57th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — When the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, it will be to less restrictions than the abbreviated season of 2020.

“We can’t wait for guests to come out and celebrate spring at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo,” says new Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman. “We will be following local health department guidelines by strongly recommending face coverings, social distancing and hand washing.”

Guests can find all the interactives back out this season including the large eggs; bronze orangutan, Komodo dragon and tortoise; and photo ops areas including the penguins, peacock and shark head.

Who’s new at the Zoo? 24 new goats can be found in the Indiana Family Farm. These friendly additions are ready to be brushed and scratched by kids of all ages.

In the African Journey, sunny days and warm weather means you can look for 7 month old baby giraffe, Sukari and her mom, Faye at the giraffe feeding platform.

While visiting the African Journey look for our baby Swamp monkey, Ajali. She was born October 29th and can be found staying close to her mom.

That’s not all the babies in the African Journey, you will want to look for our youngest female sitatunga calves born late last year. Sakani was born in September and Hasira in early November.

All new this season – feed our stingray’s lunch in the Australian Adventure area. 5 tokens and you receive a cup of fish and seafood to have the stingrays slurp lunch right out of your hand. Daily at 11, 1, 3 & 5 while food supplies last.

Guests don’t want to miss the opportunity to vote for their favorite Kids for Nature conservation project. Receive your free washer upon entering the zoo to vote. This year’s featured animals are reticulated giraffe; African black-footed penguins; and Eastern

hellbenders. Thanks to our guests and members, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo donates annually to conservation projects to protect wild animals and wild places locally and around the world.

“There’s something new at the Zoo every year,” said Schuiteman. “We are ready for another fantastic season.”