WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair Park officials are excited to announce the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will take place in accordance with health guidelines at the time of the Fair, Thursday, Aug. 5 thru Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

“In January, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board approved a goal to have a fair this August and we are pleased to confirm we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Chairman of the Board John Yingling.

Increased sanitization protocols are already in place throughout the 200-acre Fair Park as Wisconsin State Fair Park is a GBAC Star accredited facility. The Wisconsin State Fair is over three months away, therefore final health and safety protocols will be determined as we approach the Fair dates. Fairgoers can stay informed on important updates by visiting the Fair’s website.

“We are happy to confirm there are WonderFair days ahead and are excited to safely gather to celebrate everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Kathleen O’Leary Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We look forward to making many exciting announcements in the weeks to come!”

Five State Fair Main Stage shows are currently on sale and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Wisconsin State Fair will also go on sale soon as part the Fair Deals and Group Sales promotions. Tickets and vouchers for the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair will be honored for the 2021 State Fair. Additional programming, event, and attraction announcements are also forthcoming.

This announcement comes in tandem with the reveal of a new logo for the Wisconsin State Fair. The new logo is more streamlined and incorporates the iconic snowflake symbol used since 1972. The snowflake is comprised of six colors; which were chosen to represent the six major areas of focus at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. These areas are agriculture, industry, commerce, government, sports, and entertainment. The red circle surrounding the snowflake has been thickened to resemble the resilience of the people of the state of Wisconsin and of the State Fair throughout the years.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin State Fair Park officials released a survey for its avid Fairgoers and are appreciative of the fairgoers who took the time to share their valuable opinions as planning continues. In that survey, 88% of respondents said they would be comfortable attending a large event now or in the near future, 78% of respondents said they will attend the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair and an additional 17% are considering attending.