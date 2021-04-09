What’s new for 2021?

Amusement Today will be publishing its annual amusement industry preview in the May 2021 issue. To make certain your new-for-2021 installs are included, send a list of your 2021 projects to jseifert@amusementtoday.com.

The deadline for inclusion is April 16, 2021. AT is looking for any new ride or attraction at parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, traveling carnivals shows, cruise ships, even stand-alone attractions such as giant wheels, tower rides and alpine coasters.