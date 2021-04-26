WG Bean’s Coffee Shop opens at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is celebrating its 125th anniversary year with the opening of a new coffee shop that has links to the very beginnings of the world-famous amusement park. WG Bean’s is named after Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s founder and is located at the front of the iconic Casino Building, close to the park’s main entrance.

WG Bean’s is open now and will be serving freshly ground coffee and snacks every day throughout the 2021 season. The new coffee shop faces out onto Balmoral Road, close to Blackpool’s famous Promenade and has seating for over 80 customers across two floors.

WG Bean’s is the perfect place to start the day before heading into the thrills and spills of Blackpool Pleasure Beach. As well as freshly brewed coffees, teas and refreshing drinks, WG Bean’s will also serve delicious sandwiches and sweet treats.

WG Bean founded Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1896 and is the Great-Grandfather of current Managing Director, Amanda Thompson OBE. Amanda personally oversaw the design of the new coffee shop and has been instrumental in developing the venue’s unique style.

On the opening of the new coffee shop, Amanda Thompson OBE comments, “At Blackpool Pleasure Beach we are always looking to the future but at the same time we celebrate our heritage. This new venue gives us the opportunity to create a beautiful space which also pays tribute to the fabulous history of the park and the vision of my great-grandfather William George Bean.

WG Bean’s proudly brews Atkinsons Archetype Espresso blend, which is all about big body, dark chocolate and caramel flavours, with a medium to low acidity. Atkinsons was founded as another family business in Lancaster in 1837 and are proud, as coffee roasters, to work with some of the best cafes, bars and restaurants across the North West and the UK.

WG Bean’s is currently open for takeaway only and is COVID safe in line with Government guidelines. The coffee shop also meets all of VisitBritain’s Good To Go certifications. If the Government roadmap out of lockdown continues as scheduled, WG Bean’s will welcome guests to sit in and enjoy refreshments from Monday 17th May.

Once WG Beans can accommodate customers, it’s the ideal place to relax or work, with views across Blackpool Promenade and out to sea.

To launch the new venue, all customers purchasing a hot drink will receive 50% off any cake or breakfast roll. This offer is valid until 30th June 2021.