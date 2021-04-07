Virtuix reports latest revenue results at reopened entertainment venues

AUSTIN — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, has reported the latest usage data from Omni Arena sites nationwide. Over the spring break vacation, many sites earned record-breaking revenues, indicating that the FEC industry is rebounding.

Omni Arena revenues at FECs averaged $15,315 in March, up 9% from the pre-pandemic monthly average of $14,050. Eight Omni Arena sites, or nearly 25% of sites, were on track to earn over $20,000 in a single month.

Breaking down the results by venue type, go-karting venues and multi-themed FECs have recovered the fastest. Trampoline parks and movie theaters are also enjoying an upswing, though recovering more slowly.

“Our operators’ revenues have not only recovered, but at many sites, they are exceeding pre-pandemic numbers,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “The data indicates that our industry is surging back. Guests are returning to entertainment venues and spending money.”

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Motion platforms inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Guests can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool sponsored by Virtuix and HP.