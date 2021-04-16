The shows will safely go on at Busch Gardens: award-winning “Turn It Up” ice skating show and new “Cirque Electric” show to open on Friday, May 28

TAMPA, Fla. — As Busch Gardens continues toprioritize the health and safety of its guests, ambassadors and animals in its care, soon guests will be able to enjoy indoor world-class entertainment beginning Friday, May 28. From “Turn It Up!”, the park’s award-winning ice-skating production to an all-NEW acrobatic show, “Cirque Electric,” modified operations in the park’s theaters will make it possible for guests to once again enjoy incredible shows as they explore Busch Gardens’ 300 acres of exhilarating rollercoasters and fascinating animal habitats.

In addition to the park’s already strict health and safety measures, which include enhanced cleaning and sanitization, temperature checks, and face covering requirements, many modifications will be in place at Busch Gardens’ theaters upon reopening, including:

Significantly limited capacity inside the parks’ expansive theaters to accommodate plenty of space between parties.

Staggered entering and exiting procedures to keep guests physically distant.

Protective Face Coverings required by all guests, ambassadors and performers at all times, covering the nose and mouth.

No eating or drinking permitted inside the theaters.

Hand sanitizing stations available at the entrance and exit points of the theater.

Extensive sanitation of all seats conducted between shows.

“Bringing more live entertainment safely back to the park is another huge step in returning to world class entertainment at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President. “Since our reopening in June, our park teams have been incredibly innovative and adaptable with bringing our productions to life in new ways and we’re thrilled to expand our offering to include new programs in addition to fan-favorite shows.”

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, guests will be able to enjoy the following productions on select days beginning Friday, May 28:

Turn It Up!

Thursday – Monday, multiple shows per day

The Moroccan Palace Theater will once again be home to Busch Gardens’ spectacular, year-round ice-skating shows, including “Turn It Up!” With contemporary performances, dazzling aerial moments and eclectic pop music, it’s no wonder this production has earned a spot on “USA TODAY’S 10Best” Readers’ Choice Awards.

ALL NEW: Cirque Electric

Friday – Monday, multiple shows per day

For awe-inspiring feats that spark the imagination, the dynamic performance of “Cirque Electric,” an all-new acrobatic stunt show exclusively produced for Busch Gardens, will soon thrill guests at the Stanleyville Theater. From the daring airborne aerialist to stunning displays of balance and strength and a fascinating act on wheels that cannot be missed, guests will be dazzled by world-class performers.

Best Way to Play – Busch Gardens Fun Card and Annual Passes

Enjoy each show again and again with a Busch Gardens Fun Card, where guests can pay for a day and play all year!* For the price of a single-day ticket to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card allows access throughout the year, so you can visit again and again, and experience great events like the Food & Wine Festival, Summer Nights, Christmas Town and more!

For the best value and benefits, guests can upgrade to a Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Annual Pass to enjoy the perks they want most throughout 2021. Annual Pass Members* receive 12 months of visits with the best benefits ever, including FREE parking, up to 6 free guest tickets, and up to 50-percent savings on merchandise, Quick Queue, and more!

Expanded Health and Safety Measures:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health experts, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.

For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visitbuschgardens.com/tampa/safety