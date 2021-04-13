Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor announce wage increase

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington today announced that, effective immediately, seasonal team members wages will increase across most departments.

“Many positions will see a wage increase of 20-25%, with an even larger increase for seasonal leadership roles. We want to recruit team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service, and it’s crucial that we offer competitive wages to attract and retain these top employees,” said Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington Park President Ron McKenzie. “Our current team members have worked extremely hard over the last year to help our guests have a safe and enjoyable experience at our parks, and this latest wage increase initiative is a direct result of their efforts.”

The most significant wage increases will impact food and beverage operations, security, and lifeguards. Team members in these areas can earn from $11 to $15 per hour. Ride operations, park services, admissions, games, and retail will also see immediate wage increases.

Named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources for five years in a row, Six Flags offers a wide variety of positions and paid internships. The company provides team members with many benefits including advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission, incentives from area business, and much more.

Positions are available for individuals 15 and up.

How to Apply:

Apply today- interview today!

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are offering a virtual application process that is available 24 hours a day.

Candidates that meet the initial screening criteria will receive a notification for an immediate virtual interview.

Contingent offers can be made within minutes of completing the virtual interview process

Available Positions:

Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (clean team), Security, Parking Lot Drivers/Attendants

Aquatics: Lifeguards and Ride Attendants (Hurricane Harbor Arlington)

In-Park Services: Food Service, Retail, Photographers, Games, Warehouse

Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations/VIP Services

Entertainment/Events: Costume, Singers, Dancers and High-Profile Characters

Maintenance: Electrical, Plumbing, Fiberglass

Where to Apply

Online at www.sixflagsjobs.com

In-person hiring events at both Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington will take place on select Saturdays starting Saturday April 24. Interested applicants should check www.sixflagsjobs.com for more details.