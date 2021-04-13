Silver Dollar City new Street Fest 2021

BRANSON, Mo. — Internationally awarded as a showcase of the spirit of adventure, Silver Dollar City takes new and unusual entertainment to the streets with the premiere of Street Fest, April 15-May 2, 2021, Thursdays-Sundays. One of the more creative additions is the “Tasting Passport,” designed for noshing one’s way through a self-selected tour of the park’s eateries.

“Food is simply one of our things,” said Sam Hedrick, Food Director at the 1880s-style theme park located in Branson, Missouri, noting that Silver Dollar City has been awarded for presentation and quality of food items unlike most any theme park in the land. “We have worked hard for decades to always be on the cutting edge of flavors, trends, traditional favorites and home-style selections – the Tasting Passport grants guests a variety of sampling, all for a reasonable price,” Hedrick said.

Here is how it works: Guests choose between an option of $30 for five tasting items, or $10 more for five tasting items plus a refillable souvenir mug. The menu extends through 20 selected eateries, each with a variety of options. For example, Tater Patch has specialty chicken skewers or fried, loaded Tater Tumblers stuffed with Chorizo & Avocado, or Garlic Parmesan & Red Pepper Sauce. Lady Liberty has chicken tender bowls like Poutine, Chipotle with Black Beans & Corn or Parmesan. Dockside Grill offers Mac & Cheese of BLT, Chile, Sweet Corn or Tex Mex. The new Rivertown Smokehouse is serving up Fried Spare Ribs. How about a plate of Carnitas Ravioli Nachos? Top it all off with sweet treat Belgian Waffles with a choice of S’mores, Snickers Bar or the fancy, colorful kid-friendly Unicorn. (Note: Expect to be full at day’s end!)

For the street and outdoor stage entertainment, one could easily consider the play bill a tad quirky with Living Floral Trees, the international Disa Stilt Walker, teeterboard performers, trick roller skaters, bike stunt people, precision card thrower, a professor who teaches the “Theremin” electromagnetic music-making devise, musicians and steel drums, a one-man walking band, unicyclist, juggler and more.

Silver Dollar City leadership says the challenges of the last year have pushed them to be even more creative. Street Fest’s unique offering displays that out-of-the-box thinking that has made the park famous. Currently, celebrating a 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee, Silver Dollar City is the “#1 Amusement Park in America” as honored by readers & editors of USA Today 10Best. Additionally, Silver Dollar City has 40 rides & attractions, 10 world-class festivals and special events, concerts, a massive cave and, dedicated as the “Home of American Craftsmanship” by the US Congress, a demonstrating artisan colony 100 strong.