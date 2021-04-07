Semnox joins Foundations Entertainment University as their preferred cashless payment & IT provider

Semnox Solutions LLC has been chosen as the newest sponsor for Foundations Entertainment University as their preferred Cashless Payment & IT provider. The Dallas-based group will be joining Foundations for their first time at the upcoming Virtual Seminar on April 28 & 29, 2021.

Jerry Merola, Executive Director of Foundations Entertainment University expressed his delight in having Semnox onboard by saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Semnox to our elite class of sponsors at Foundations. As a leader in technology solutions for the industry, Semnox’s expertise will prove invaluable in educating and preparing our development-focused attendees in their quest to deliver a premium experience within their upcoming entertainment venues”.

“Semnox is so pleased to join such a prestigious instructional program like Foundations University, who have been educating the Amusement Industry for the last 19 years,” added Brian Duke, Senior Sales Partner at Semnox. “I’ve known Frank Seninsky & Jerry Morola even longer, so to finally be able to partner with them bringing the best Venue Management and Debit Card System to their attendees is an honor and privilege”.

For more information or to sign up for the upcoming Foundations Virtual Roadshow, please visit their website at www.foundationsuniversity.com or email Jackie Zilligen at jazilligen@comcast.net.