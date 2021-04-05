SeaWorld San Antonio’s acclaimed Seven Seas Food festival is back – with enhanced health & safety measures, guests can safely sip and savor starting April 2nd!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — SeaWorld is kicking off 2021 with a food festival that’s bigger, better and packed with more flavor than ever before! This year at San Antonio’s largest theme park food festival, foodies and families alike can discover the widest variety of chef- and mixologist-curated tastes inspired by cultures from across the Seven Seas. Guests can plan a safe, limited-capacity visit to the park where they can roam the expansive open-air grounds and embark on an international flavor journey inspired by the tastes and smells of the Caribbean, Italy, Brazil, Asia and beyond. The event, which happens every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 2 through May 30th (and Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st) will feature the park’s enhanced health and safety measures including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements.

With almost 100 international flavors including 50 fresh global cuisine tastings from around the world – featuring more than 20 NEW food items, the most additions in the events history – guests can taste everything from the most indulgent fare to the park’s all-new savory vegetarian bites. In addition to the amazing food, this year’s festival includes SeaWorld’s most expansive beverage menu ever with nearly 50 specially curated cocktails, wines, and craft beers.

Guests can discover the flavors of the globe at more than 13 festival marketplaces:

Enjoy two ALL-NEW global regions, Germany and Korea: Indulge in Korean fare such as Kimchi fries, Kimchi pancakes, and Galbi beef short ribs. Taste buds will be transported to Germany with Beer Braised Bratwurst with Caramelized Onions, Braised Beef with Spaetzle, Beer Cheese Spaetzle with Sautéed Onions, and Apple Strudel with Frozen Vanilla Cream.

Bold flavors from the Mediterranean: From Greece, Chicken Shawarma with Skhug Sauce served on warm pita bread. An assortment of crepes including Turkey, Mushroom Spinach and Swiss; Chocolate-Cherries and Cream; Hazelnut, Banana, and Strawberry; Cuban, and Chocolate Crème Brulee from France. From Italy guests can sink their teeth into Meatball sliders, Mediterranean Shrimp and Pesto, Chicken Margherita, Pizza con Patate (potato pizza), and Artisan Flatbreads.

Fresh and sustainable bites and vegetarian delights: NEW Potato Pizza, Jackfruit Yakisoba, Spicy Tofu Poke Bowl, Baklava, Beer Cheese Spaetzle with Sautéed Onions and more!

Potato Pizza, Jackfruit Yakisoba, Spicy Tofu Poke Bowl, Baklava, Beer Cheese Spaetzle with Sautéed Onions and more! Delectable sweets: Try all-new tantalizing Chocolate Crème Brulee, Rizogalo rice pudding, Guava Crème Custard, or indulge in Apple Strudel with Frozen Vanilla or Pina Colada Sorbet.

ALL-NEW this year, Whiskey Tasting and Tequila Tasting experiences: Guests can relax and unwind as they sip on whisky or sample a whole flight in a lively setting.With physical distancing and limited capacity, this area is an open-air, shaded space—the perfect place to sit back and enjoy the festival.

NEW and unique photo opportunity backdrops: Festival goers can commemorate the good times and post to their social media in front of a dozen new colorful and artistic backdrops, each commemorating a "country" visited. Guests can tag #SEAWORLDSANANTONIO for a chance to be featured on the parks Instagram page to commemorate their visit!

Best Way to Savor and Sip:

Discover boundless combinations of food and drink selections with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard. Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard starting at only $55 or take it up a notch and save more than 30 percent with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for the best savings. SeaWorld San Antonio pass members also get the VIP treatment with even more flavor and savings with their 3 free additional samples with the purchase of a 15-sample lanyard.