Road to recovery: Embed empowers, enables & eases the business of fun

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries has launched a range of initiatives to help the industry kickstart its road to recovery – empowering, enabling and easing the business of fun.

“2021 is an opportunity for us to rebuild, survive and thrive with everything we learned last year. We’ve proven that we’re more resilient and creative than any other industry. We’ve seen our customers prosper and thrive during the pandemic simply by embracing the right technology to unlock a more sustainable and profitable business model. Contactless low-touch experiences became the norm; operators and customers were forced to adapt. There’s no doubt that technology cemented its place as a fundamental operating need in our industry’s future.” said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed.

Free Award-Winning Mobile Wallet + Creative Toolkit To Launch It

Low-touch and contact-free payments and game-play are a safety measure that enables businesses to mitigate health risks related to COVID-19, and it doesn’t cost a cent. Embed is giving away its latest award-winning innovation, the Mobile Wallet, free for 1-year to everyone. No app required. The virtual game card sits in the mobile wallet so operators can offer customers a contactless payment and FEC experience. Plus, Embed added capacity management to the Mobile Portal, also included for free!

To help customers successfully launch the Mobile Wallet, Embed is offering a plug-and-play creative package of printed marketing materials, enabling operators to drive uptake and adoption of the Mobile Wallet with their customers, driving return visits and accelerating their recovery.

“When Embed introduced the Mobile Wallet, it seemed like a good opportunity for us to jump in and see what it was all about. There’s nothing not to like about it. It’s clever and very convenient; you don’t have to visit a kiosk or a staff member; you do everything from the comfort of your phone. We have an outstanding staff and a great support system, whether it’s Embed or our other vendors, that have helped us get started, through the pandemic, and to where we are now,” said Doug Roth, Scary Strokes.

Game-Changing Wearables:

Do not underestimate the power of games cards, RF Media, and wearable media. They aren’t just a means of payment but are the currency of family entertainment businesses today. They act as a key to loyalty programs, helping businesses boost return visits and a larger average guest spend. Embed has redefined the “game card” by combining fashion, textile design, various materials, and technology to reimagine wearable media.

“One of the most valuable features that Fun-Land takes advantage of is the RFID wristbands from Embed. The wristbands set us apart from the pack because no one is utilizing this technology in the way Fun-Land is. After we got the system up and running, we saw a huge uptick in people coming to the park and their ability to use the system. Utilizing the Embed Kiosk has enabled us to increase our Play Value sales to over 50%. And now Fun-Land can sell cards and wristbands online, earning over $200,000 in online sales,” said Clint Novak, Fun-Land of Fredericksburg.

Free Road To Recovery Insights Papers

As the industry settles into the new normal, there is a new set of rules to follow. One can no longer open the door and expect things to be “business as usual.” While the family entertainment industry’s overall foundation remains the same, many aspects of the business operations and service offerings can be re-evaluated and streamlined. Embed distilled key insights that are a must-read for anyone planning their road to recovery. Operators can download Road to Recovery Insights & Family Entertainment 2.0, Getting to the Other Side to help rewrite their business history with a better, stronger business operation for the consumer who awaits.