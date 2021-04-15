Rebuild the World at Planet Legoland, opening Friday

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort is excited to introduce a world with no rules just pure creativity… PLANET LEGOLAND opening April 16, 2021! This new immersive build experience encourages children and their parents to unleash their imaginations by building, unbuilding and rebuilding the world of their dreams with, of course, LEGO bricks.

“During the past 12 months, we’ve all learned how resilient and creative our children are. They can play out stories, discover details and feel the sense of accomplishment when they build and play with LEGO,” said LEGOLAND Florida Resort President Rex Jackson. “With PLANET LEGOLAND, there are no rules, just unlimited creativity, empowering children to make the world a brighter place.”

As guests enter, they will encounter a six-foot wide LEGO globe, built out of more than 200,000 bricks, awaiting their creations. The first step is to select from one of four different themed stations where guests will create their masterpieces. A LEGO model of a castle spaceship sits atop the building table inspired by Dragons, Knights and Princesses; a LEGO pirate ship with a lightbulb mast inspires those building at the Vehicles station; a LEGO surfing dragon leads creativity at the station for Ninjas; and a LEGO racing tortoise poses for inspiration at the station for Creatures and Animals. A DUPLO station is also available for those younger guests with smaller hands. The stations are designed to encourage guests to explore their individual passions as they build, unbuild and rebuild creations using their imagination. Once built, guests are encouraged to take a selfie with their model and share it using #RebuildTheWorld for all to see. Final step is to place individual models on the globe and once each child places their model, they have helped rebuild the world!

As the LEGO globe at PLANET LEGOLAND spans six-feet, guests will maintain that same distance when building in this new experience and all safety guidelines such as face masks, the use of hand sanitizer and reduced capacity will be managed. All bricks in the space will be “quarantined” for 72 hours after being sanitized, and the build stations will be cleaned several times a day.

LEGOLAND will host a sneak peek for Annual Passholders with an Exclusive Preview Event on April 15.

PLANET LEGOLAND is coming to other LEGOLAND Resorts across the globe this spring and summer including LEGOLAND Billund Resort, LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort, LEGOLAND Japan Resort, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort and LEGOLAND Windsor Resort. For more information, visit: LEGOLAND.com/Florida.