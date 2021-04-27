Quassy’s Splash Away Bay Waterpark opens for season on May 29

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Splash Away Bay waterpark and Quassy Beach open for the summer season on Saturday, May 29, at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here.

Considered the most thrilling of the 15 slides featured in the waterpark are Category 5 Rapids, three extreme raft rides..

“These are massive slides with each one providing a different experience,” Quassy’s Eric Anderson explained. “They incorporate some of the newest and most exciting technology in our industry.”

“Within the past several years, we have invested heavily in the park with new water attractions, amusement rides and infrastructure improvements,” Anderson added. “We’ve added a new thrill ride (Tidal Wave) last year and made other improvements throughout the park for this season.”

Splash Away Bay also has a splash pad and Slide City for youngsters, plus Saturation Station interactive water play area with a huge tipping bucket.

Thrill seekers will enjoy other large slides including the BulletBowl, Tunnel Twisters and FreeFall extreme bodyslides.

Combination all-day ride and waterpark passes are less than $35 per person, or a separate waterpark admission pass may be purchased. While guests can walk around the amusement ride area of Quassy without purchasing a pass, everyone entering the beach and Splash Away Bay must purchase a wristband.

New Café

Splash Away Bay Café, located in the waterpark/beach complex, will provide online ordering this year. Those renting cabanas will have their food and beverages delivered through the online ordering process while other guests will be issued a pickup time. The café also has rooftop seating, overlooking Lake Quassapaug.

About Quassy

Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is celebrating its 113th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions. The amusement ride area of the park opened April 24 for weekend hours.

Quassy also features a laser maze attraction in its huge arcade building.

Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Reverse Time, Frantic, Music Fest, Yo-Yo super swings, Free Fall ‘N’ Drop Tower, Grand Carousel and more.

The park also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.

Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school fieldtrips and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at (203) 758-2913.

Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.

Splash Away Bay waterpark attractions

There’s plenty to do when visiting Quassy’s Splash Away Bay waterpark for the day. Here is a list of the attractions families can enjoy:

Saturation Station – An interactive water play area with dozens of ways to get drenched, including cascading fountains, water cannons and two bodyslides. At center stage is a huge tipping bucket which dowses the anxious crowd below.

Tunnel Twisters – Two large serpentine bodyslides – one in total darkness and the other translucent.

BulletBowl – Single and two-person raft ride that drops into a huge bowl. Riders soar around the wall of the bowl before being dropped into the exit pool.

Category 5 Rapids – Three extreme raft rides, all providing a different experience.

FreeFall Extreme Bodyslides – Super fast slides adjacent to the BulletBowl.

Slide City – Five slides with younger children in mind. Three low-impact serpentine slides and two open slides in which adults can accompany youngsters.

Fish Pond – A splash pad with interactive attractions for younger children. .

Ready To Make A Splash

Quassy’s Category 5 Rapids waterslide complex is shown (top) in this overview photo of Splash Away Bay waterpark at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury, Conn. The waterpark opens for the season on Saturday, May 29. (Quassy photos)

Splash Away Bay Café’

Splash Away Bay Café’ overlooking Lake Quassapaug.

Category 5 Rapids

A rider emerges from one of the three raft rides at Category 5 Rapids in Splash Away Bay waterpark.