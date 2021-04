Powers Great American Midways (PGAM) took delivery of its new Sky Hawk from ARM of Winterville, Ohio, last week while the show was playing a still date in South Carolina. Show owner Corky (Les) Powers said the spectacular ride will play some upcoming major Florida fair dates later this month before rejoining PGAM for its festivals and fairs route. PGAM of Whiteville, N.C., got on the road in March. (Courtesy ARM Inc.)