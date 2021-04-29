Polin offers innovative solutions for campings and caravan parks

TURKEY — Like many other market segments – from theme parks, cruise ships to recreational facilities, campgrounds are eager to give guests thrilling waterpark experiences during their visits.

The outdoor hospitality sector, which includes campgrounds, caravan parks, recreation vehicle parks, and glamping has emerged from a low-cost tourism niche to a mainstream, versatile recreation experience, valued at different levels by different segments. Sparked by personal and interpersonal needs for escape, socialization, freedom, and discovery, and pulled by product and service improvements, the sector has repositioned itself as an alternative form of accommodation or lifestyle.

If the waterpark industry is looking for a perfect partner with which to expand, it can’t do much better than the caravan and camping industry. The industry is large and dynamic and the number of people spending their vacations and holidays at caravan and camping parks has been steadily growing over the last few years. Even more importantly for the waterpark industry the primary user group of these camps is families – with the adults aged 30-54 years. Families make up 50 percent of the caravan and camping market share.

According to “Camping and Caravanning Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery”, the global camping and caravanning market is expected to decline from $50 billion in 2019 to $49 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $59.6 billion in 2023.

The Europe region is expected to retain its dominant position in the global camping and caravanning market, due to increase in frequency and length of holidays by young population in the caravan camping parks coupled with growing trend of mobile homes without relying on hotels or motels in the region.

During the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, Polin has completed more than 30 camping projects including Polin’s signature waterslides such as the world’s first fully transparent composite waterslide, Glassy.

With more than 3500 waterpark projects located around the globe, with most of that growth has been at larger destination waterparks, Polin also has had success in smaller, regional facilities and aquatic centers. Polin’s additions help make the aquatic centers, campings and holiday parks more enticing to families and encourage guests to spend more relaxing time at the facility, taking advantage of other services on property such as retail and dining. The investment in a waterslide and water play feature is a small price considering the overall costs of building the hotel, to potentially add upwards of 10 -20% in increased revenues.

Polin provides attractions and features that will make your facility unique. We know how important it is to have the best water rides in your park and to keep your attractions new, exciting, and the best –so that customers keep coming back.

We offer many special products and designs to the campings, holiday parks, aquatic centers that want to improve the activity in their facility with our products such as water play structures, spray parks, and animations. These products can be customized according to the facility’s need.