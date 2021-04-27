Overwhelming response By News Release | April 27, 2021

Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, Conn., opened for the 2021 season last Saturday with a Neighbors In Need event in which guests were asked to donate nonperishable food, dog food or dog toys, and personal care items. According to Quassy officials, the public’s response was overwhelming as collection containers at the park entrance overflowed in a matter of minutes. Shown are some of the donated items in bins after park personnel sorted them for distribution to the partnering not-for-profit beneficiaries. Neighbors In Need continues this weekend (May 1 and 2) and guests donating an item can purchase an all-day ride wristband for only $10 ($23 without donation). For more information visit www.quassy.com. (Quassy photo)