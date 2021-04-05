New York’s largest water park, Splish Splash, opens May 29

CALVERTON, N.Y. — The longest offseason in the 31-year history of Splish Splash Waterpark will come to an end on Saturday, May 29, as New York’s Largest Water Park reopens its gates to guests for the first time since Labor Day 2019, a 627-day closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Splish Splash’s 30th season may begin a year later than initially planned, but with no shortage of excitement for the return of summer fun to Long Island. The first step in this comeback campaign: hiring roughly 1,000 seasonal staffers to provide a clean, safe and fun experience for Splish Splash visitors.

“We’re so excited to get back to the business of fun here at Splish Splash,” said General Manager Mike Bengtson. “Creating opportunities for people to get back to work is an important step in the recovery process, and we will keep safety as our top priority for staff and applicants throughout the recruitment, orientation and training process.”

Safety will be at the forefront of all activity for Splish Splash during the current recruiting period and as the water park prepares to open and welcomes guests back this summer. Splish Splash Waterpark will follow recommendations and rulings from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, New York Department of Health, and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries. Recruiters will conduct interviews virtually, and orientation and training will also be virtual for most positions. Any in person trainings will require facial coverings, strict adherence to state capacity limitations, and social distancing.

Splish Splash recruiters are looking to fill roughly 1,000 openings in departments including Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Facilities, Retail and Sales. The flexible positions offer part-time and full-time opportunities to high school and college students, professionals looking for a change of pace, and retirees interested in supplementing their income and staying active. Most seasonal positions are available to applicants age 16 and older, with job perks including free admission, team-building celebrations, discounts on park food and merchandise, flexible scheduling, and more. For more information and to apply online, visit the Employment page of Splish Splash Waterpark<https://www.splishsplash.com/employment>.