New ¡Viva la Fiesta! Festival coming to Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, announced a new festival, ¡Viva la Fiesta!, will debut this Saturday, April 24. Highlighting the vibrant Latin culture through food, live music, dance and other experiences, ¡Viva la Fiesta! runs weekends and select Fridays through May 16.

“We’re continuing the celebration of our 60th anniversary season with yet another new festival for our guests to enjoy,” said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie. “Viva La Fiesta will bring a unique energy to our park atmosphere, and we’re excited to host families and friends to experience this festival as well as our rides and attractions.”

The park also announced the re-opening of the guest-favorite Casa Magnetica, a walk-through “crooked house” attraction, which first opened in 1962, the park’s second season. At Casa Magnetica, gravity has no meaning as guests walk through each room filled with optical illusions.

Carne Asada Fries, Ceviche con Camaron, and Churro-style Funnel Cake are just some of the limited-time food offerings that will be available to guests during ¡Viva la Fiesta! Specialty cocktails, like a Cubra Libre or Mezcal Margarita Fizz, plus specialty Mexican beer, will be served up at the Tiki Oasis and the new Cactus Cantina bars.

The sounds of Latin culture can be heard throughout the park, as live musical and dance performances will don four outdoor stages. The vibrant dresses and patterned suits of Folklorico dancers will mesmerize guests as they twirl and stamp to traditional Mexican beats. Latin pop, reggaeton and mariachis are just some of the musical performances that can be enjoyed at the park.

In addition to ¡Viva la Fiesta!, guests can enjoy everything Six Flags Over Texas has to offer including:

More than 45 rides and attractions;

Diamond Jubilee Jazz Band on the Silverstar Carousel Stage

Dancing Fountain Show at Texas Star Mall

To help monitor park attendance, all Members, Season Pass Holders, and guests with one-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to visit the park. In addition:

All team members and all guests two years and up will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks;

No indoor shows will be operated;

Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and

Multiple alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

Six Flags Over Texas is open year-round, currently with weekend operations. Daily operations begin May 28. Hurricane Harbor Arlington will open for the 2021 season on May 1, operating weekends until May 28, when daily operations begin. For more information, including operating day and hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas and www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas.