May 2021 issue
By amusementtoday | April 27, 2021
The May 2021 issue of Amusement Today
is available for FREE via
Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- Clementon Park purchased
- ARM SkyHawk coming to Fun Spot
- Chongqing Sunac Land opens Intamin Giant Impulse Coaster
- Fun Land Entertainment Centers opens new FEC, Embed partners
- Lindstrand Technologies’ SkyFlyer will soar over Rhyl
- ZipWhipper combines climbing walls, zip lines
- Scene75 Entertainment Centers adding Chicago location
- Four States Fair and Rodeo has strong attendance
- New custom Gosetto Fun House goes to Deggeller Attractions
- Atlantis water park expands with multiple high-profile attractions
- Baynum Painting keeping things fresh
- 2021 What’s New Guide
- Gravity Group provides refurbishment to multiple wooden coasters
- Walt Disney World runs trial with facial recognition technology
- “Teddy” Alberts continues to help bring industry again
- California park reopenings remain in fluid state per mandates
- AIMS International launches young professionals program …and more!