May 2021 issue

  • Clementon Park purchased
  • ARM SkyHawk coming to Fun Spot
  • Chongqing Sunac Land opens Intamin Giant Impulse Coaster
  • Fun Land Entertainment Centers opens new FEC, Embed partners
  • Lindstrand Technologies’ SkyFlyer will soar over Rhyl
  • ZipWhipper combines climbing walls, zip lines
  • Scene75 Entertainment Centers adding Chicago location
  • Four States Fair and Rodeo has strong attendance
  • New custom Gosetto Fun House goes to Deggeller Attractions
  • Atlantis water park expands with multiple high-profile attractions
  • Baynum Painting keeping things fresh
  • 2021 What’s New Guide
  • Gravity Group provides refurbishment to multiple wooden coasters
  • Walt Disney World runs trial with facial recognition technology
  • “Teddy” Alberts continues to help bring industry again
  • California park reopenings remain in fluid state per mandates
  • AIMS International launches young professionals program …and more!
