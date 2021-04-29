Late night riding at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

On Saturday 1st May, Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be open until 10pm for May Day Bank Holiday weekend fun during the first Late Night Riding event of the year. For one great price, all guests can enjoy their favourite rides after dark and experience the spectacle that is Blackpool Pleasure Beach illuminated at night.

With the park open until 10pm guests can ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One, check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper. Whatever thrills take your fancy, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the place to be.

Our younger riders can meet up with Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides. From there they can check out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

If riding thrilling rides late into the evening wasn’t enough, the FY4 area of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, home to our on-park entertainment, hosts our very own resident DJ.

If you purchase an e-Ticket for 1st May, you can enjoy all the fun Blackpool Pleasure Beach has to offer, from 10am right through to 10pm. That’s 12 hours of fantastic fun and thrills for the whole family.

This is just the beginning of the Late Night Riding events at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for 2021. There are another 10 events scheduled throughout the year, these take place on May 29th, July 24th and 31st, August 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th, September 25th and October 23rd and 31st.

Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Our Late Night Riding events are always extremely popular with guests who want to enjoy the extended opening hours and then the fantastic fireworks display. I hope that many people take the opportunity to ride their favourite rides after dark.”