Jeff Davis ‘on the move’

Jeff Davis has joined the Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom team as the new director of operations. While Davis is new to the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, he is no stranger to the amusement industry.

Davis brings 25 years of leadership experience to his new role with positions such as vice president of operations at Sesame Place and past president and board member of Pennsylvania Amusement Parks & Attractions (PAPA). He also served as the director of attractions at American Dream, overseeing the development and execution of organizational structures and operating procedures for Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park.

“Jeff has an extensive history in the amusement industry and well-rounded experience from working at similar properties,” said Michael Fehnel, vice president and general manager at Dorney Park. “Jeff brings a unique perspective to our already talented team. We’re excited for him to join us and help us open for our 138th operating season!”

Davis received a Bachelor of Science degree in Operations Management from Penn State University, along with a Master of Business Administration degree from Holy Family University.