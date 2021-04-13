International Ride Training unveils new online learning platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training, the gold standard in operational safety services in the amusement industry, recently launched its new online training program “Learning the ROPES: Ride Operations Professionalism, Efficiency & Safety”.

Designed by International Ride Training using standards developed in consultation with some of the leading ride operations professionals in the world, Learning the ROPES is an ideal course for both new ride operators who have little or no background in the fundamentals of safe, efficient, and professional operation and seasoned operators who may be in need of a “back to basics” refresher course to shake off bad habits and refocus on their operation with fresh eyes.

“Guests to any park, be it a waterpark, fixed-site theme park, carnival, family entertainment center, or a standalone attraction, expect that their ride experience will always be safe, conducted with an eye toward great guest service, and feature a professional operator,” said Erik Beard, Owner/Managing Member and Legal Counsel for IRT. “Learning the ROPES teaches ride operators to be cognizant of each of these issues so that their operation not only meets, but exceeds, guest expectations.”

One of their first clients to start using Learning the ROPES is the Sydney Royal Easter Show, the largest annual ticketed event in Australia. First held in 1823, The Show is “a celebration of Australian culture, from our rural traditions to our modern-day lifestyles, providing unique experiences for everyone.”

“We are so pleased to be able to offer Learning the ROPES training as an on-demand training option for our mobile ride licensees working this year’s show,” said Shane McGrath, Senior Manager of Operations Product and Development for the Sydney Royal Easter Show. “The training has been very well received and with the great rollout we have had this year, we look forward to expanding its use to more ride operators next year”.

To learn more about Learning the Ropes, go to https://ridetraining.com/ropes/.