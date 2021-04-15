Innovation is all around with Polin Waterparks

Global market leader in design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of waterslides and water play attractions, Polin Waterparks continues to gain momentum as a leader in the industry with its regular annual investments and activities. Polin is one of the few Research & Development (R&D) Centers in Turkey and is the first R&D Center in its industry..

Polin has believed strongly in the strength of innovation from its very first day. The company continues to take giant steps to promote innovation in its aim to implement feasible and sustainable new ideas with high added value. In doing so, Polin expects to shine a light on the future of the waterparks/theme parks industries and the field of recreation. Its latest developing in which to pursue this goal: launching an open innovation platform called INNOKIND. This platform will invite contributions from with a passion for innovation.

The INNOKIND open innovation platform — a first in the amusement and recreation industries — is open to everyone from industrial professionals to academicians, from students to park visitors, and from suppliers to investors. In other words, everyone who is interested in innovation is welcome to contribute. These innovative ideas can be submitted to the platform and will be awarded by Polin Waterparks after evaluation by a jury of professionals and academicians.

Şöhret Pakiş, Director of Marketing & Communications, Polin Waterparks, said: “As the Polin Family, we are excited and proud to hold a global platform that is open for participation by all innovation seekers. We hope this platform will generate an abundance of fresh, innovative ideas for both our industry and the world.”

The primary goal of the INNOKIND Open Innovation Platform is to develop exemplary innovative projects for the industry. The platform will also: bring together creative ideas and projects; contribute to the collaboration between universities and industry by means of involving university students in the business world; and create a value-added economic benefit by way of the end result in products and services. Polin Waterparks invites everyone seeking innovation and wishing to realize their innovative ideas to submit them to the INNOKIND Open Innovation Platform. Together, we will shape the future.