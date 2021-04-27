IAAPA-funded study results: Masks and their ability to safely reduce social distancing

As the attractions industry continues to move forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, IAAPA continues to provide current data and guidance for consideration relating to operational protocols.

Recently, IAAPA, the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the Florida High Tech Corridor, helped fund a study by the University of Central Florida Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Center for Advanced Turbomachinery & Energy Research. The focus of the experimental research was to study the effectiveness of wearing face coverings in relation to social distancing as a requirement to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens and/or disease from one infected person to another.

The research explored the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC), recommendation for six feet for social distancing between individuals to help prevent the spread of airborne particles from person to person. The six feet social distancing operational requirement has a significant impact our industry and the overall guest experience. It impacts staffing, queue lines, attraction loading, protocols for operating merchandise shops and food and beverage locations, back of house staffing, overall attendance capacity, and more.

The results of the experimental study indicate three feet of physical distancing with face coverings is more effective at reducing aerosol/droplet exposure than six feet without face coverings. These results may help attractions as they continue to adjust their operating protocols in the wake of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

IAAPA encourages members to read the full study and consider how its findings could be applied to their operation. The study, coupled with the IAAPA Reopening Guidance: Considerations for the Global Attractions Industry, is another resource to help industry professionals communicate reopening plans with local authorities and decision makers, and continue to adjust their operation as they move through the next phases of recovery.

Read and download the study here.

View corresponding animation and graphics here.

For questions or additional information about this study, please feel free to email me or the IAAPA North America team.

Sincerely,

John Hallenbeck

Vice President and Executive Director

IAAPA North America