Hershey Entertainment & Resorts awards entertainment management contract to RWS Entertainment Group

New York, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group today announced it will partner with Hershey Entertainment & Resorts to manage live entertainment for Hersheypark amusement park, a 121-acre theme park with family-friendly rides and thrilling coasters in Hershey, Pa.

“For more than a decade, we have trusted RWS to help us conceive and produce dozens of live stage shows and events for visitors to The Sweetest Place On Earth,” said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager of Hersheypark. “We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with this award-winning organization as we continue to innovate our entertainment department with new and exciting programming.”

The 2021 summer season at Hersheypark beginning on April 30 will spotlight performers who auditioned for the roles of Hershey characters, with more themed backdrops and locations throughout the park. Hersheypark is the only amusement park where guests can meet and mingle with fifteen unique Hershey characters. Future entertainment plans will include strolling musicians, live shows and character events.

“Our team is honored to be Hershey’s choice for live entertainment,” said RWS Entertainment Group Founder and CEO, Ryan Stana. “My own history includes performing on stage at theme parks at a young age. It was a magical beginning to an amazing, international career. Nothing makes me happier than extending that opportunity to new talent while giving our clients and guests a reason to cheer a little louder.”

In the past five years, RWS Entertainment Group has experienced significant growth in fully outsourced entertainment programs allowing theme parks, hotels, resorts and cruise lines to save time and money, placing their live programming in the hands of branded-entertainment experts. Services include everything from full entertainment concept and development to choreography, music, lighting, décor, costuming, recruitment, staffing, training and compensation. Original and licensed characters, storylines and scripts are customized to meet venue and budget needs of every size.