Happy birthday Kings Island!

On April 29, 1972, Kings Island opened its gates and welcomed guests for the first time, setting the stage for nearly 50 years of world class thrills, fun and family memories. When the park first opened, there were just over 60 attractions for the public to enjoy. Today, after years of investments, there are more than 100 rides and attractions including 2020’s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction*” Orion, the seventh giga coaster on the planet. Kings Island opens its gates this year on May 15. Season Passholders will get a special sneak preview on May 8 and 9. Soak City Water Park opens May 29 (Memorial Day weekend).