Gerstlauer to build one-of-a-kind, record-breaking roller coaster in the United States

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Gerstlauer Amusement Rides, GmbH, a proud partner of Ride Entertainment, has signed an agreement to manufacture a new, record-breaking roller coaster for a yet-to-be named client in the United States. The attraction, which is scheduled to open in May of 2022 will be formally announced within the next few months.

“Working with Gerstlauer for over 25 years, I am always astounded by their creativity and ability to innovate no matter what the project is,” said Ed Hiller, CEO of Ride Entertainment. “It is no different with the custom layout and challenging location for this coaster, which is sure to become a showcase attraction known around the world.”

Ride Entertainment’s world-renown installations team will also be installing this record- breaking roller coaster for the customer.

“This will certainly be one of the most formidable installations we have faced,” added Hiller. “As this coaster will showcase the incredible talents of Gerstlauer, we believe the same will hold true for the installation and our installation team, which is considered the best in the industry.”