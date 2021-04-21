GamePark Promenade repurposes open spaces for all types of venues

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — GamePark Promenade, a new entertainment option for hotels, resorts, retail centers, retirement centers, rooftops and other venues, is being introduced by Adventure Golf and Sports (AGS). “This is a new multiple-use guest entertainment experience, about the size of a basketball court, that will provide relaxing entertainment options for all users,” says Scott Lundmark, AGS president. “GamePark Promenade fills the need where guests or residents can be together without leaving the property. A landscaped park-like setting accomplishes this task with paths to access lawn games and benches, while also using those same areas for picnics, group activities or perhaps watching movies on an outdoor screen.”

According to AGS, GamePark Promenade is installed using patented, interlocking modular panels that are permeable for water drainage and can accommodate nearly any topography. While the design can be customized to any space or budget, the introductory concept includes six AGS family lawn games; giant checkers/chess board, two bocce courts (or one bocce and one croquet court), one Bamboozle™ Mini Golf (a new family oriented putting game), two bean bag toss games, two Bimini ring toss games, and a practice putting green.

The AGS design team envisions the open space concept will make it easy to use for other activities such as Yoga and other health / wellness classes, picnics, cocktail parties and birthday celebrations. The cluster of outdoor games are traditional AGS products already widely in use at hotels, resorts, retirement facilities and on rooftops.

Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS) is a global leader in the design, fabrication and installation of fun, interactive, cost-effective entertainment attractions. Besides offering the widest line of miniature golf products and design services in the world for permanent and portable / modular courses, AGS also provides numerous complementary products:

Lightweight custom modular applications for rooftops

Multi-use game court systems for bocce ball, croquet, lawn bowling, shuffleboard, bean bag toss, Bimini ring toss and other activities

Golf learning / practice centers, ranging from single golf hitting bays to courts for multiple players

Putting greens for indoors and outdoors, either permanent or portable

Pickleball and paddle tennis courts

For more information about Game Court Promenade, custom designed miniature golf courses or pre-made portable systems that can be used in a variety of situations, email info@adventureandfun.com, call (231) 922-8166 or visit www.AGSGolfandSports.com.