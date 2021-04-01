Fun Spot America announces addition of Sky Hawk ride

ORLANDO — Fun Spot America Theme Park is becoming HUGE-ER than HUGE with plans to add another new ride, Sky Hawk, to the Orlando park location. Sky Hawk is a 90-foot family swing ride manufactured by A.R.M (USA) Inc. and will provide guests a bird’s eye view of the park. The 24-passenger swing features both traditional side-by-side 2 passenger ride seating as well as side-by-side 2 passenger horizontal (prone) seating.

Guests will be elevated to new heights while spinning at a quick 10 revolutions per minute. The tower will feature vivid colors such as purple, magenta, yellow, and orange and is located on the north side of the park between two of the park’s roller coasters, White Lightning and Freedom Flyer. At night guests can also expect to see a beautiful programable LED package on the tower illuminating the Fun Spot Orlando skyline.

“We’re excited to offer our guests this thrilling new ride,” said John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “The addition will make a visit to our park even more memorable for families!”

A.R.M. (USA) Inc. is located in Wintersville, OH, and has been delivering ride systems worldwide since 1998. The 50 team members consist of everything from design, fabrication, assembly, paint, electrical, to control systems. The addition of Sky Hawk brings the park’s total ride number to 31. The ride is expected to debut in May 2021. Looking for park tickets or have additional questions about our locations? Please visit our website at fun-spot.com.